Shafaqna English- The Israeli embassy in London has attacked Sadiq Khan after he mentioned the number of people killed by Israel’s war on Gaza in an address for Eid al-Fitr.

Khan, who became London’s first Muslim mayor in 2016, said that Muslims were marking a sombre Eid in his speech.

“This year, for many, the usual happiness we feel during Eid will be tempered by the appalling suffering and killing that continues in Sudan and Palestine.”

Source: New Arab

