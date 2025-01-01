English
India: Opposition parties say will challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme court

Shafaqna English-India’s opposition parties say they will challenge the Waqf Bill in the country’s Supreme Court.

The waqf amendment bill, hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “major milestone for reform and transparency”, was passed by the parliament’s upper house early on Friday, a day after it was approved by the lower house.

The amendments to a 1995 law governing Muslim endowments would add non-Muslims to boards that manage such properties and give the government a larger role in validating their land holdings.

Waqf refers to personal property – moveable or immovable – that is permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes. Waqf properties cannot be sold or transferred.

Critics fear that the bill will further undermine the rights of the country’s Muslim minority and could be used to confiscate historic mosques and other properties.

Two days of intense debates in parliament over the bill saw the Congress party condemning it as “unconstitutional”, with party leader Sonia Gandhi calling it “a brazen assault on the constitution”.

