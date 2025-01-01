USA: Muslim student prayer room vandalized at New York University

Shafaqna English- A prayer room used by Muslim students at New York University was vandalized Thursday afternoon.

Fountain Walker, NYU’s vice president for Global Campus Safety, described the act as a “desecration of a religious space” in a Friday message to the university community.

“This vandalism is hateful and repugnant, and completely at odds with our inclusive campus community,” Walker said. “NYU has a zero tolerance approach to it and condemns it.”

The university’s Campus Safety Department is investigating the incident, and law enforcement, including the New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force, has been called in. The university urged anyone with information to contact Campus Safety.

The Islamic Center at NYU said a student discovered the vandalism and anti-Muslim graffiti in the prayer room located in Bobst Library late Thursday. The Center said the incident had left students feeling fear, outrage, and anxiety.

The attack occurred just days after the conclusion of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the US, called for accountability and stronger protections.

Source:Anadolu Agency