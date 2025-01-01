Atlas of Shia | Article Series

Shafaqna English- “Atlas of Shia” is a book written by “Rasul Jafarian” in Persian, published in Tehran in 2008. This work, consisting of 743 pages and 12 chapters, aims to present a geographical and historical picture of Shia in the history of Islam from its inception to the first decade of the third millennium AD. Shafaqna International News Cooperation has translated some sections of this book and provided them in English.

