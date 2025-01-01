Atlas of Shia | Article Series

Shafaqna English- “Atlas of Shia” is a book written by “Rasul Jafarian” in Persian, published in Tehran in 2008. This work, consisting of 743 pages and 12 chapters, aims to present a geographical and historical picture of Shia in the history of Islam from its inception to the first decade of the third millennium AD. Shafaqna International News Cooperation has translated some sections of this book and provided them in English.
-
Shafaqna Exclusive: The Book of “Atlas of Shia”
-
Ghadir: The Pillar of Shia Islam
-
Revival of the Hadith of Ghadir
-
Exploring Ghadir: Historical Texts and Scholarly Works
-
Ghadir: Eternal Eid of Shia Muslims
-
Imam Hussain (AS) and the uprising of Ashura
-
[Shafaqna Exclusive] History of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine
-
[Shafaqna Exclusive] Nahjul-Balaghah: A Source of Shia Theological, Historical, and Religious Thought
-
[Shafaqna Exclusive] History of the Kadhimiyyah Holy Shrine
-
[Shafaqna Exclusive] Commentators on Nahjul-Balaghah
-
[Shafaqna Exclusive] Al-Sahifah Al-Sajjadiyyah
-
[Shafaqna Exclusive] Shia Hadith Scholars of Al-A’in Family
-
[Shafaqna Exclusive] History of the Shrine of Imam Ridha (AS)