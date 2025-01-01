English
WHO: Myanmar’s collapsing healthcare system crushed beneath earthquake

Shafaqna English- Fragile healthcare system in Myanmar is buckling under the intense strain, after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) has been at the forefront of the emergency response, delivering critical medical supplies and coordinating lifesaving care. However, hospitals are overwhelmed, medical supplies are running dangerously low, and aid workers are racing to prevent deadly disease outbreaks among displaced communities.

Speaking from the stricken capital Nay Pyi Taw, Elena Vuolo, WHO Deputy Representative in Myanmar, told UN News the situation was “an emergency within an emergency”.

“Even before the disaster, nearly 12 million people in Myanmar required healthcare assistance. Now, with this earthquake, the situation has worsened.”

