CAPMAS: Egypt’s population grows by 500,000 in five months

Shafaqna English- Egypt’s population has reached 107.5 million, increasing by 500,000 over 154 days, according to the state statistics agency CAPMAS.

The first quarter-million increase after 107 million was recorded on 13 January, taking 72 days, while the next quarter-million took 82 days.

The data shows a slower pace towards the next million milestone than previous increases. From February to November 2024, it took 268 days for Egypt’s population to rise from 106 million to 107 million, slower than typical one-million increases, which took 245-250 days.

Egypt’s birth rate fell below two million annually in 2024 for the first time since 2007. The country has launched campaigns to curb its rapid population growth in response.

Source: Ahram

