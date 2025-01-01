Imam Hussein Shrine held over 1,100 online Khatm Qurans in Ramadan

The online Quranic sessions were widely attended by enthusiasts around the world, reflecting a strong interest in learning and reading the Quran through modern digital tools.

Mohammad Al-Tai, the head of the electronic activities unit, said these Ramadan Quran programs took place in two sessions, morning and afternoon, via the Telegram platform, creating an organized and interactive environment for many participants from various countries.

He said the widespread participation witnessed in these Quran recitation events reflects society’s commitment to digital Quran education.

The Astan’s Center for Quranic Studies and Research continues its efforts to strengthen the digital Quran movement by developing innovative electronic programs and has plans for launching an electronic Quran academy.