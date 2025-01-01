IOM: People of Sudan are trapped in siege-like conditions with no escape

Shafaqna English- Sudanese are trapped in siege-like conditions “with no escape, no hope, and often forced to face unspeakable abuse,” a senior official with the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Mohamed Refaat, IOM Chief of Mission in Sudan, was speaking to reporters after returning from previously inaccessible Khartoum state, which is now back under the control of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

War erupted between the SAF and former ally the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, and civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence.

Recent weeks have seen intense fighting around the capital city, Khartoum, which had mostly been under RSF control.

‘Unimaginable’ destruction

Mr. Refaat said that even he was shocked by the level of destruction in the city.

“Electricity stations have been looted; the water pipes have been destroyed. And I’m not talking about some areas. I’m talking about everywhere I went,” he said.

