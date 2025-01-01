English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

IOM: People of Sudan are trapped in siege-like conditions with no escape

0

Shafaqna English- Sudanese are trapped in siege-like conditions “with no escape, no hope, and often forced to face unspeakable abuse,” a senior official with the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Mohamed Refaat, IOM Chief of Mission in Sudan, was speaking to reporters after returning from previously inaccessible Khartoum state, which is now back under the control of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

War erupted between the SAF and former ally the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, and civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence.

Recent weeks have seen intense fighting around the capital city, Khartoum, which had mostly been under RSF control.

‘Unimaginable’ destruction
Mr. Refaat said that even he was shocked by the level of destruction in the city.

“Electricity stations have been looted; the water pipes have been destroyed. And I’m not talking about some areas. I’m talking about everywhere I went,” he said.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s mission urges all parties to exercise restraint as South Sudan crisis deepens

leila yazdani

Sudan: UNICEF condemns looting of lifesaving supplies from Al-Bashair Children Hospital

nafiseh yazdani

OCHA: South Sudan clashes displace 50,000

leila yazdani

War casts shadow over Ramadhan for Sudanese

leila yazdani

UN condemns brutal attacks targeting Muslims in Central African Republic

nasibeh yazdani

UNICEF: More than 200 children raped by armed men in Sudan

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.