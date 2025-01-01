UK denies asylum to Afghan human rights advocate

Mina, whose name has been changed for anonymity reasons, supported Western-backed projects across Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover in 2021.

She traveled to Britain following the withdrawal of the Western coalition but has now been told by the Home Office that it is safe for her to return.

“I assumed my asylum claim would be granted — I am from Afghanistan, I’m a woman, I worked with Western governments,” she said.

“The refusal was an absolute shock. Now, every day, I fear being sent back to my home country. Having a normal life here looks like a dream for me. I’m suffering mentally.”

Previously, the Home Office had generally accepted asylum claims from women like Mina, yet 26 Afghan women were rejected in the last three months of 2024, statistics show.

In total, 2,000 Afghan asylum-seekers had their claims rejected in the last three months of 2024 — a surge from 48 in the same period of 2023.