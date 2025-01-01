Iraq: Najaf Airport welcomes first direct flight from Medina

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Najaf International Airport welcomed its first direct flight from Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Aqeel Al-Fatlawi, a spokesperson for Najaf Airport, highlighted to Shafaq News that “the new service is an important step toward strengthening religious, tourism, and trade relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.” He also underscored the significance of the route during the Umrah season, which draws millions of visitors annually.

“This connection not only facilitates smoother travel for pilgrims but also supports broader cooperation between the two countries in key sectors,” Al-Fatlawi noted.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com