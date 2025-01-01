Iraq: Baghdad’s Al Rubaie Library in Karrada, reopens after fire

Shafaqna English- Baghdad’s Al Rubaie Library and store officially reopened its doors as one of the city’s most unique stationery destinations, Its return comes after dedicated recovery efforts following earlier fire damage.

The reopening generated significant buzz, with many Baghdadis expressing excitement online and eager to visit the restored space. Its return is a welcome sign of resilience and the restoration of a valued local business cherished by the community.

Al Rubaie is renowned as the premier destination in Baghdad for bespoke stationery needs, widely known as the first stop for customized items tailored for events, personalized gifts, and special celebrations. Furthermore, the reopened store continues its tradition of catering to the creative community with a dedicated corner offering essential drawing supplies for artists.

