English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia MediaVideos

[Video] Favoritism in Parenting

0

Shafaqna English- The Speaking Quran E08 | Favoritism in Parenting, presented by Seyyed Jawad Qazwini.

In this video, we explore verses 7 and 8 of Surah Yusuf, where the story of Prophet Yusuf (AS) begins to unfold through the jealousy of his brothers.

These verses reveal the emotional dynamics within Prophet Ya’qub’s (AS) family and highlight the dangers of favoritism in parenting. We’ll reflect on the moral lessons we can take from this powerful chapter of the Qur’an.

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

[Video] The Prophet’s (PBUH) Trials & Triumphs

parniani

[Video] The First Rule of Success

parniani

[Video] The Significance of Dreams in Islam

parniani

[Video] Storytelling In the Holy Quran

parniani

[Video] Why Was the Holy Quran Revealed in Arabic?

parniani

[Video] The Speaking Quran | The Broken Letters of the Holy Quran

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.