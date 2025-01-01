[Video & Audio] Ziyarat Warith

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ آدَمَ صَفْوَةِ ٱللَّهِ
alssalamu `alayka ya waritha adama safwati allahi
Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Adam the choice of Allah.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ نُوحٍ نَبِيِّ ٱللَّهِ
alssalamu `alayka ya waritha nuhin nabiyyi allahi
Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Noah the prophet of Allah.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ إِبْرَاهِيمَ خَلِيلِ ٱللَّهِ
alssalamu `alayka ya waritha ibrahima khalili allahi
Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Abraham the intimate friend of Allah.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ مُوسَىٰ كَلِيمِ ٱللَّهِ
alssalamu `alayka ya waritha musa kalimi allahi
Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Moses the spoken by Allah.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ عِيسَىٰ رُوحِ ٱللَّهِ
alssalamu `alayka ya waritha `isa ruhi allahi
Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Jesus the spirit of Allah.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ مُحَمَّدٍ حَبِيبِ ٱللَّهِ
alssalamu `alayka ya waritha muhammadin habibi allahi
Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Muhammad the most beloved by Allah.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ أَمِيرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلاَمُ
alssalamu `alayka ya waritha amiri almu’minina
Peace be upon you, O inheritor of the Commander of the Faithful, peace be upon him.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ مُحَمَّدٍ ٱلْمُصْطَفَىٰ
alssalamu `alayka yabna muhammadin almustafa
Peace be upon you, O son of Muhammad the well-chosen Prophet.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ عَلِيٍّ ٱلْمُرْتَضَىٰ
alssalamu `alayka yabna `aliyyin almurtada
Peace be upon you, O son of `Ali the well-pleased.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ فَاطِمَةَ ٱلزَّهْرَاءِ
alssalamu `alayka yabna fatimata alzzahra’i
Peace be upon you, O son of Fatimah the luminous lady.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ خَدِيـجَةَ ٱلْكُبْرَىٰ
alssalamu `alayka yabna khadijata alkubra
Peace be upon you, O son of Khadijah the grand lady.
اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا ثَارَ ٱللَّهِ وَٱبْنَ ثَارِهِ
alssalamu `alayka ya thara allahi wabna tharihi
Peace be upon you, O vengeance of Allah, son of His vengeance,
وَٱلْوِتْرَ ٱلْمَوْتُورَ
walwitra almawtura
and the unavenged so far.
أَشْهَدُ أَنَّكَ قَدْ أَقَمْتَ ٱلصَّلاَةَ
ashhadu annaka qad aqamta alssalata
I bear witness that you performed the prayers,
وَآتَيْتَ ٱلزَّكَاةَ
wa atayta alzzakata
defrayed the poor-rate,
وَأَمَرْتَ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ
wa amarta bilma`rufi
enjoined the right,
وَنَهَيْتَ عَنِ ٱلْمُنْكَرِ
wa nahayta `an almunkari
forbade the wrong,
وَأَطَعْتَ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ حَتَّىٰ أَتَاكَ ٱلْيَقِينُ
wa ata`ta allaha wa rasulahu hatta ataka alyaqinu
and obeyed Allah and His Messenger until death came upon you.
فَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ أُمَّةً قَتَلَتْكَ
fala`ana allahu ummatan qatalatka
So, may Allah curse the people who slew you.
وَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ أُمَّةً ظَلَمَتْكَ
wa la`ana allahu ummatan zalamatka
May Allah curse the people who persecuted you.
وَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ أُمَّةً سَمِعَتْ بِذٰلِكَ فَرَضِيَتْ بِهِ
wa la`ana allahu ummatan sami`at bidhalika faradiyat bihi
May Allah curse the people who were pleased when they had heard of that.
يَا مَوْلاَيَ يَا أَبَا عَبْدِ ٱللَّهِ
ya mawlaya ya aba `abdillahi
O my Master, O Abu-`Abdullah!
أَشْهَدُ أَنَّكَ كُنْتَ نُوراً فِي ٱلأَصْلاَبِ ٱلشَّامِخَةِ
ashhadu annaka kunta nuran fi al-aslabi alshshamikhati
I bear witness that you were light in the sublime loins
وَٱلأَرْحَامِ ٱلْمُطَهَّرَةِ
wal-arhami almutahharati
and purified wombs;
لَمْ تُنَجِّسْكَ ٱلْجَاهِلِيَّةُ بِأَنْجَاسِهَا
lam tunajjiska aljahiliyyatu bi’anjasiha
the impurities of the Ignorance Era could not object you to filth
وَلَمْ تُلْبِسْكَ مِنْ مُدْلَهِمَّاتِ ثِيَابِهَا
wa lam tulbiska min mudlahimmati thiyabiha
nor could it dress you its murky clothes.
وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّكَ مِنْ دَعَائِمِ ٱلدِّينِ
wa ashhadu annaka min da`a’imi alddini
I also bear witness that you are one of the mainstays of the religion
وَأَرْكَانِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ
wa arkani almu’minina
and the supports of the faithful believers.
وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّكَ ٱلإِمَامُ ٱلْبَرُّ ٱلتَّقِيُّ
wa ashhadu annaka al-imamu albarru alttaqiyyu
I also bear witness that you are the God-fearing, pious,
ٱلرَّضِيُّ ٱلزَّكِيُّ
alrradiyyu alzzakiyyu
pleased, immaculate,
ٱلْهَادِي ٱلْمَهْدِيُّ
alhadi almahdiyyu
guide, and well-guided Imam.
وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ ٱلأَئِمَّةَ مِنْ وُلْدِكَ كَلِمَةُ ٱلتَّقْوَىٰ
wa ashhadu anna al-a’immata min wuldika kalimatu alttaqwa
And (I bear witness) that the Imams from your progeny are the spokesmen of piety,
وَأَعْلاَمُ ٱلْهُدَىٰ
wa a`lamu alhuda
the signs of guidance,
وَٱلْعُروَةُ ٱلْوُثْقَىٰ
wal`urwatu alwuthqa
the firmest handle (of Islam),
وَٱلْحُجَّةُ عَلَىٰ أَهْلِ ٱلدُّنْيَا
walhujjatu `ala ahli alddunya
and the decisive Argument against the inhabitants of the world.
وَأُشْهِدُ ٱللَّهَ وَمَلاَئِكَتَهُ
wa ushhidu allaha wa mala’ikatahu
And I call Allah, His angels,
وَأَنْبِيَاءَهُ وَرُسُلَهُ
wa anbiya’ahu wa rusulahu
His Prophets, and His Messenger
أَنِّي بِكُمْ مُؤْمِنٌ وَبِإِيَابِكُمْ
anni bikum mu’minun wa bi’yabikum
to witness for me that I believe in you all and in your Return,
مُوقِنٌ بِشَرَائِعِ دِينِي وَخَوَاتِيمِ عَمَلي
muqinun bishara’i`i dini wa khawatimi `amali
I have full confidence in the laws of my religion and in the seals of my deeds,
وَقَلْبِي لِقَلْبِكُمْ سِلْمٌ
wa qalbi liqalbikum silmun
my heart is at peace with you all,
وَأَمْرِي لأَمْرِكُمْ مُتَّبِعٌ
wa amri li’amrikum muttbi`un
and all my affairs are based on your commands.
صَلَوَاتُ اللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَعَلَىٰ أَرْوَاحِكُمْ
salawatu allahi `alaykum wa `ala arwahikum
May Allah’s benedictions be on your souls,
وَعَلَىٰ أَجْسَادِكُمْ وَعَلَىٰ أَجْسَامِكُمْ
wa `ala ajsadikum wa `ala ajsamikum
your bodies, your forms,
وَعَلَىٰ شَاهِدِكُمْ وَعَلَىٰ غَائِبِكُمْ
wa `ala shahidikum wa `ala gha’ibkum
the present and the absent from you,
وَعَلَىٰ ظَاهِرِكُمْ وَعَلَىٰ بَاطِنِكُمْ
wa `ala zahirikum wa `ala batinikum
and the apparent and the invisible from you.
Then, you may throw yourself on the tomb, kiss it, and say these words:
بِأَبِي أَنْتَ وَأُمِّي يَا بْنَ رَسُولِ ٱللَّهِ
bi’abi anta wa ummi yabna rasuli allahi
My father and mother be sacrificed for you, O son of the Messenger of Allah!
بِأَبِي أَنْتَ وَأُمِّي يَا أَبَا عَبْدِ ٱللَّهِ
bi’abi anta wa ummi ya aba `abdillahi
My father and mother be sacrificed for you, O Abu `Abdullah!
لَقَدْ عَظُمَتِ ٱلرَّزِيَّةُ
laqad `azumat alrraziyyatu
Extremely terrible was the calamity
وَجَلَّتِ ٱلْمُصيبَةُ بِكَ عَلَيْنَا
wa jallat almusibatu bika `alayna
and astounding is the misfortune that you suffered upon us
وَعَلَىٰ جَمِيعِ أَهْلِ ٱلسَّمَاوَاتِ وَٱلأَرْضِ
wa `ala jami`i ahli alssamawati wal-ardi
and upon all the inhabitants of the heavens and the earth.
فَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ أُمَّةً أَسْرَجَتْ وَأَلْجَمَتْ
fala`ana allahu ummatan asrajat wa aljamat
Therefore, Allah may curse the people who saddled up, gave rein to their horses,
وَتَهَيَّأَتْ لِقِتَالِكَ
wa tahayya’at liqitalika
and prepared themselves to kill you.
يَا مَوْلاَيَ يَا أَبَا عَبْدِ ٱللَّهِ
ya mawlaya ya aba `abdillahi
O my Master, O Abu `Abdullah!
قَصَدْتُ حَرَمَكَ
qasadtu haramaka
I moved towards your sanctuary
وَأَتَيْتُ إِلَىٰ مَشْهَدِكَ
wa ataytu ila mashhadika
and came to your shrine
أَسْأَلُ ٱللَّهَ بِٱلشَّأْنِ ٱلَّذِي لَكَ عِنْدَهُ
as’alu allaha bilshsha’ni alladhi laka `indahu
beseeching Allah in the name of the standing that you enjoy with Him
وَبِٱلْمَحَلِّ ٱلَّذِي لَكَ لَدَيْهِ
wa bilmahalli alladhi laka ladayhi
and the position that you occupy with Him
أَنْ يُصَلِّيَ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ
an yusalliya `ala muhammadin wa ali muhammadin
to send blessings on Muhammad and on the Household of Muhammad
وَأَنْ يَجْعَلَنِي مَعَكُمْ فِي ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلآخِرَةِ
wa an yaj`alani ma`akum fi alddunya wal-akhirati
and to keep me with you in this world and in the Hereafter.
