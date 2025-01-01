[Video & Audio] Ziyarat Warith

Shafaqna English- Ziarat Waritha Imam Hussain (AS) only Ziarat of Imam Hussain(AS) known as Warith Inheritor of the Prophets (PBUH).

This ziyarat Warith ( Imam as the inheritor from all previous prophets )is recited on thursday nights & even every day.It is also a means to seek needs when recited with specific intentions.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ آدَمَ صَفْوَةِ ٱللَّهِ

alssalamu `alayka ya waritha adama safwati allahi

Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Adam the choice of Allah.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ نُوحٍ نَبِيِّ ٱللَّهِ

alssalamu `alayka ya waritha nuhin nabiyyi allahi

Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Noah the prophet of Allah.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ إِبْرَاهِيمَ خَلِيلِ ٱللَّهِ

alssalamu `alayka ya waritha ibrahima khalili allahi

Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Abraham the intimate friend of Allah.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ مُوسَىٰ كَلِيمِ ٱللَّهِ

alssalamu `alayka ya waritha musa kalimi allahi

Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Moses the spoken by Allah.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ عِيسَىٰ رُوحِ ٱللَّهِ

alssalamu `alayka ya waritha `isa ruhi allahi

Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Jesus the spirit of Allah.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ مُحَمَّدٍ حَبِيبِ ٱللَّهِ

alssalamu `alayka ya waritha muhammadin habibi allahi

Peace be upon you, O inheritor of Muhammad the most beloved by Allah.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَارِثَ أَمِيرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلاَمُ

alssalamu `alayka ya waritha amiri almu’minina

Peace be upon you, O inheritor of the Commander of the Faithful, peace be upon him.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ مُحَمَّدٍ ٱلْمُصْطَفَىٰ

alssalamu `alayka yabna muhammadin almustafa

Peace be upon you, O son of Muhammad the well-chosen Prophet.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ عَلِيٍّ ٱلْمُرْتَضَىٰ

alssalamu `alayka yabna `aliyyin almurtada

Peace be upon you, O son of `Ali the well-pleased.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ فَاطِمَةَ ٱلزَّهْرَاءِ

alssalamu `alayka yabna fatimata alzzahra’i

Peace be upon you, O son of Fatimah the luminous lady.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ خَدِيـجَةَ ٱلْكُبْرَىٰ

alssalamu `alayka yabna khadijata alkubra

Peace be upon you, O son of Khadijah the grand lady.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا ثَارَ ٱللَّهِ وَٱبْنَ ثَارِهِ

alssalamu `alayka ya thara allahi wabna tharihi

Peace be upon you, O vengeance of Allah, son of His vengeance,

وَٱلْوِتْرَ ٱلْمَوْتُورَ

walwitra almawtura

and the unavenged so far.

أَشْهَدُ أَنَّكَ قَدْ أَقَمْتَ ٱلصَّلاَةَ

ashhadu annaka qad aqamta alssalata

I bear witness that you performed the prayers,

وَآتَيْتَ ٱلزَّكَاةَ

wa atayta alzzakata

defrayed the poor-rate,

وَأَمَرْتَ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ

wa amarta bilma`rufi

enjoined the right,

وَنَهَيْتَ عَنِ ٱلْمُنْكَرِ

wa nahayta `an almunkari

forbade the wrong,

وَأَطَعْتَ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ حَتَّىٰ أَتَاكَ ٱلْيَقِينُ

wa ata`ta allaha wa rasulahu hatta ataka alyaqinu

and obeyed Allah and His Messenger until death came upon you.

فَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ أُمَّةً قَتَلَتْكَ

fala`ana allahu ummatan qatalatka

So, may Allah curse the people who slew you.

وَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ أُمَّةً ظَلَمَتْكَ

wa la`ana allahu ummatan zalamatka

May Allah curse the people who persecuted you.

وَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ أُمَّةً سَمِعَتْ بِذٰلِكَ فَرَضِيَتْ بِهِ

wa la`ana allahu ummatan sami`at bidhalika faradiyat bihi

May Allah curse the people who were pleased when they had heard of that.

يَا مَوْلاَيَ يَا أَبَا عَبْدِ ٱللَّهِ

ya mawlaya ya aba `abdillahi

O my Master, O Abu-`Abdullah!

أَشْهَدُ أَنَّكَ كُنْتَ نُوراً فِي ٱلأَصْلاَبِ ٱلشَّامِخَةِ

ashhadu annaka kunta nuran fi al-aslabi alshshamikhati

I bear witness that you were light in the sublime loins

وَٱلأَرْحَامِ ٱلْمُطَهَّرَةِ

wal-arhami almutahharati

and purified wombs;

لَمْ تُنَجِّسْكَ ٱلْجَاهِلِيَّةُ بِأَنْجَاسِهَا

lam tunajjiska aljahiliyyatu bi’anjasiha

the impurities of the Ignorance Era could not object you to filth

وَلَمْ تُلْبِسْكَ مِنْ مُدْلَهِمَّاتِ ثِيَابِهَا

wa lam tulbiska min mudlahimmati thiyabiha

nor could it dress you its murky clothes.

وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّكَ مِنْ دَعَائِمِ ٱلدِّينِ

wa ashhadu annaka min da`a’imi alddini

I also bear witness that you are one of the mainstays of the religion

وَأَرْكَانِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ

wa arkani almu’minina

and the supports of the faithful believers.

وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّكَ ٱلإِمَامُ ٱلْبَرُّ ٱلتَّقِيُّ

wa ashhadu annaka al-imamu albarru alttaqiyyu

I also bear witness that you are the God-fearing, pious,

ٱلرَّضِيُّ ٱلزَّكِيُّ

alrradiyyu alzzakiyyu

pleased, immaculate,

ٱلْهَادِي ٱلْمَهْدِيُّ

alhadi almahdiyyu

guide, and well-guided Imam.

وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ ٱلأَئِمَّةَ مِنْ وُلْدِكَ كَلِمَةُ ٱلتَّقْوَىٰ

wa ashhadu anna al-a’immata min wuldika kalimatu alttaqwa

And (I bear witness) that the Imams from your progeny are the spokesmen of piety,

وَأَعْلاَمُ ٱلْهُدَىٰ

wa a`lamu alhuda

the signs of guidance,

وَٱلْعُروَةُ ٱلْوُثْقَىٰ

wal`urwatu alwuthqa

the firmest handle (of Islam),

وَٱلْحُجَّةُ عَلَىٰ أَهْلِ ٱلدُّنْيَا

walhujjatu `ala ahli alddunya

and the decisive Argument against the inhabitants of the world.

وَأُشْهِدُ ٱللَّهَ وَمَلاَئِكَتَهُ

wa ushhidu allaha wa mala’ikatahu

And I call Allah, His angels,

وَأَنْبِيَاءَهُ وَرُسُلَهُ

wa anbiya’ahu wa rusulahu

His Prophets, and His Messenger

أَنِّي بِكُمْ مُؤْمِنٌ وَبِإِيَابِكُمْ

anni bikum mu’minun wa bi’yabikum

to witness for me that I believe in you all and in your Return,

مُوقِنٌ بِشَرَائِعِ دِينِي وَخَوَاتِيمِ عَمَلي

muqinun bishara’i`i dini wa khawatimi `amali

I have full confidence in the laws of my religion and in the seals of my deeds,

وَقَلْبِي لِقَلْبِكُمْ سِلْمٌ

wa qalbi liqalbikum silmun

my heart is at peace with you all,

وَأَمْرِي لأَمْرِكُمْ مُتَّبِعٌ

wa amri li’amrikum muttbi`un

and all my affairs are based on your commands.

صَلَوَاتُ اللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَعَلَىٰ أَرْوَاحِكُمْ

salawatu allahi `alaykum wa `ala arwahikum

May Allah’s benedictions be on your souls,

وَعَلَىٰ أَجْسَادِكُمْ وَعَلَىٰ أَجْسَامِكُمْ

wa `ala ajsadikum wa `ala ajsamikum

your bodies, your forms,

وَعَلَىٰ شَاهِدِكُمْ وَعَلَىٰ غَائِبِكُمْ

wa `ala shahidikum wa `ala gha’ibkum

the present and the absent from you,

وَعَلَىٰ ظَاهِرِكُمْ وَعَلَىٰ بَاطِنِكُمْ

wa `ala zahirikum wa `ala batinikum

and the apparent and the invisible from you.

بِأَبِي أَنْتَ وَأُمِّي يَا بْنَ رَسُولِ ٱللَّهِ

bi’abi anta wa ummi yabna rasuli allahi

My father and mother be sacrificed for you, O son of the Messenger of Allah!

بِأَبِي أَنْتَ وَأُمِّي يَا أَبَا عَبْدِ ٱللَّهِ

bi’abi anta wa ummi ya aba `abdillahi

My father and mother be sacrificed for you, O Abu `Abdullah!

لَقَدْ عَظُمَتِ ٱلرَّزِيَّةُ

laqad `azumat alrraziyyatu

Extremely terrible was the calamity

وَجَلَّتِ ٱلْمُصيبَةُ بِكَ عَلَيْنَا

wa jallat almusibatu bika `alayna

and astounding is the misfortune that you suffered upon us

وَعَلَىٰ جَمِيعِ أَهْلِ ٱلسَّمَاوَاتِ وَٱلأَرْضِ

wa `ala jami`i ahli alssamawati wal-ardi

and upon all the inhabitants of the heavens and the earth.

فَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ أُمَّةً أَسْرَجَتْ وَأَلْجَمَتْ

fala`ana allahu ummatan asrajat wa aljamat

Therefore, Allah may curse the people who saddled up, gave rein to their horses,

وَتَهَيَّأَتْ لِقِتَالِكَ

wa tahayya’at liqitalika

and prepared themselves to kill you.

يَا مَوْلاَيَ يَا أَبَا عَبْدِ ٱللَّهِ

ya mawlaya ya aba `abdillahi

O my Master, O Abu `Abdullah!

قَصَدْتُ حَرَمَكَ

qasadtu haramaka

I moved towards your sanctuary

وَأَتَيْتُ إِلَىٰ مَشْهَدِكَ

wa ataytu ila mashhadika

and came to your shrine

أَسْأَلُ ٱللَّهَ بِٱلشَّأْنِ ٱلَّذِي لَكَ عِنْدَهُ

as’alu allaha bilshsha’ni alladhi laka `indahu

beseeching Allah in the name of the standing that you enjoy with Him

وَبِٱلْمَحَلِّ ٱلَّذِي لَكَ لَدَيْهِ

wa bilmahalli alladhi laka ladayhi

and the position that you occupy with Him

أَنْ يُصَلِّيَ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ

an yusalliya `ala muhammadin wa ali muhammadin

to send blessings on Muhammad and on the Household of Muhammad

وَأَنْ يَجْعَلَنِي مَعَكُمْ فِي ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلآخِرَةِ

wa an yaj`alani ma`akum fi alddunya wal-akhirati

and to keep me with you in this world and in the Hereafter.

