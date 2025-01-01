OpenPR: Halal Food Ingredients Market to Hit $108.9 Billion by 2034

Shafaqna English- The global halal food ingredients market is projected to nearly double in size, reaching $108.9 billion by 2034, driven by a growing Muslim population, heightened consumer awareness, and increased demand for certified halal products across multiple sectors, as OpenPR wrote.

According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the halal food ingredients market stood at $58.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the next decade. This surge is largely attributed to the expanding global Muslim population and the rising awareness of halal dietary requirements among both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers.

The demand is particularly strong in the food and beverage sector, with a notable shift toward halal-certified proteins and plant-based alternatives. Asia-Pacific emerges as the leading region, bolstered by strong halal regulatory frameworks in countries like Indonesia and Malaysia.

Key market players, including Nestlé, Cargill, and Merck, are actively expanding their halal-certified product lines, leveraging technological innovation and strategic partnerships to meet the growing demand.

Source: OpenPR.com

