UN: 100 children killed or injured in Gaza every day

Shafaqna English- At least 100 children have been killed or injured every day in Gaza since the strikes resumed on March 18, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported.

“Nothing justifies the killing of children,” Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), posted on X on Saturday.

He said Israel was turning the besieged territory into a “no land” for children and lamented that “young lives” were being “cut short in a war not of children’s making”.

“This is a stain on our common humanity,” Lazzarini said.

UNICEF: More than a million children in the Gaza deprived of lifesaving aid for over a month

The blockade of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip is having dire consequences for more than a million children, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Saturday.

No aid has been allowed into Gaza since 2 March, representing the most extended period of aid blockage since the start of the war, resulting in shortages of food, safe water, shelter, and medical supplies.

UNICEF said that without these essentials, malnutrition, diseases, and other preventable conditions will likely surge, leading to an increase in preventable child deaths.

Sources: Aljazeera, News.un.org

