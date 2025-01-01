Egypt: Cairo International Airport sets new traffic record with over 102,000 passengers in a single day 

Shafaqna English- Cairo International Airport has set a new and unprecedented record with 102,108 passengers in a single day since its establishment in 1963.

The number of flights recorded was 682, showing the airport’s potential to cater to the mounting demand for travel as well as its high efficiency as a gateway for Egypt and a travelling hub in the region.

Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh el Hefny said that the latest indicators come in line with the Aviation Ministry’s strategic plan that gives top priority to renovating the infrastructure of the Egyptian airports, maximizing their capacity, and improving services provided to passengers.

Source: Egypt Today

www.shafaqna.com