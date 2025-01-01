English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Unidentified gunmen shot dead 3 Shias in Kabul

0

Shafaqna English- Three Afghan Shias, including a father and two sons, were assassinated by unknown gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A source from Kabul told ABNA reporter on Sunday (April 06) that the incident occurred last night in the Qala-e Fathullah area of ​​Kabul.

The source added that the victims of this incident were Afghan Shiites from the Bayat tribe, who neither held any positions in the previous government nor had any enmity with anyone. The motive for these killings, as well as the identities of the killers, have not been determined.

According to the source, the deceased’s father was named Rashid, and his two sons owned a sports club in the Qala-e Fathullah area.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Charamgari Alley is a market with 700-year history 

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Bibi Mahan Bathhouse still active after 1,000 years

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Panjshir to Kabul water project waiting for budget

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Rise in number of foreign tourists visiting Ghazni

nafiseh yazdani

Kabul: Eid Al-Fitr’s Joy amid economic concerns

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Herat’s historic Bazaars bear scars of war & earthquakes

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.