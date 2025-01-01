Afghanistan: Unidentified gunmen shot dead 3 Shias in Kabul

Shafaqna English- Three Afghan Shias, including a father and two sons, were assassinated by unknown gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A source from Kabul told ABNA reporter on Sunday (April 06) that the incident occurred last night in the Qala-e Fathullah area of ​​Kabul.

The source added that the victims of this incident were Afghan Shiites from the Bayat tribe, who neither held any positions in the previous government nor had any enmity with anyone. The motive for these killings, as well as the identities of the killers, have not been determined.

According to the source, the deceased’s father was named Rashid, and his two sons owned a sports club in the Qala-e Fathullah area.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com