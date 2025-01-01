Lebanon: Hijab-wearing reporter resigns from state TV over ‘bias’

Shafaqna English- The resignation of a hijab-wearing Muslim reporter from Lebanon’s state TV has reignited public outrage over what critics describe as discriminatory media practices that marginalise visibly religious women, particularly those who wear the Hijab.

Zeina Yassine, a journalist who joined Tele Liban (TL) three years ago, submitted her resignation last month in a letter addressed to Information Minister Paul Morcos.

She was the first hijab-wearing reporter to appear on the country’s only state-run broadcaster and contributed to coverage during the 2023 Israeli assault on Lebanon.

In her letter, which the journalist shared online this week, Yassine thanked TL for the professional experience but cited institutional bias as the main reason for her departure.

“Perhaps the hijab I wear is causing discomfort to some of my partners in the country,” she wrote, describing what she saw as a hypocritical media environment that praises successful veiled women abroad but marginalises them at home.

Source: New Arab

