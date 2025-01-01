English
Saudi Arabia: New initiative turns highways trips into cultural journeys

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia have launched an initiative called Wrth Saudi, which features signage on highways across the Kingdom marking significant locations connected with national crafts.

This initiative comes in what has been designated the Year of Handicrafts in Saudi Arabia. The first phase of Wrth Saudi will cover three highways: the Riyadh-Dammam Highway, the

, and the Riyadh–Qassim Expressway, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Subsequent phases will extend the initiative to other vital roads throughout the country, the SPA added.

Wrth Saudi will showcase traditional regional arts such as Najdi door craftsmanship, mud construction, carpentry, wood carvings, and bisht making.

