Pope Francis calls for peace throughout world

The Holy See Press Office has released Pope Francis’ Angelus message for this 5th Sunday of Lent. As usual, the Pope asked the faithful to pray for peace in the world, particularly in Ukraine.

The Pope then turned his thoughts to Gaza, “where people are reduced to living in unimaginable conditions, without shelter, without food, without drinking water”, calling for the resumption of dialogue and for “arms to be silenced”.

“Let us pray for peace throughout the Middle East, in Sudan and South Sudan, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and in Burma, hard hit by an earthquake”, he continued. The Pope also paid tribute to the two nuns killed in Haiti, denouncing the violence “raging” in the country.