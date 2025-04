Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia temporarily bans visas for 14 countries , including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The ban will last until mid-June, around the time when this year’s Hajj pilgrimage concludes.

The 14 countries impacted by this ban are – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and one additional country that has not been clearly identified in reports.

Source:Moneycontrol News

