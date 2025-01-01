India: Muslim’ body condemnes controversial Waqf bill passed by parliament

Shafaqna English- The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday condemned the controversial Waqf bill passed by the Indian parliament.

The board, an NGO established to protect Muslims’ interests in matters of personal law, has called on Muslims to take action to oppose the amended legislation, announcing that the board will “lead a nationwide movement against these amendments in coordination with all religious, community-based, and social organizations, and the campaign will continue until the amendments are fully repealed.”

Despite criticism and opposition from other parties, the Indian parliament, led by the right-wing Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday passed the controversial bill governing Islamic charitable endowments, known as waqf.

“The Board will not only take the legal route to challenge these discriminatory and unjust amendments in the Supreme Court but will also employ all democratic and peaceful means of protest, including demonstrations, symbolic protests such as wearing black armbands, roundtable meetings with fellow citizens, and press conferences,” said the AIMPLB statement.

Source:Anadolu Agency