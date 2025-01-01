Shafaqna English-Tunisia has over 5,000 mosques, according to the Tunisian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.
Many cities in Tunisia are known for their spiritual heritage and feature ancient mosques that leave a lasting impression on visitors.
These sites, in addition to their religious function, are a source of architectural creativity that captivates visitors from around the world with their profound spirituality and intricate designs.
According to statistics from the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, the number of mosques in Tunisia has exceeded 5,000. However, some stand out due to their historical significance, particularly Al-Zaytuna Mosque located in the heart of the old city of Tunis. It was established in the year 79 AH.
Al-Zaytuna Mosque is the oldest mosque and one of the main attractions of Tunis, covering an area of 5,000 square meters. This mosque houses one of the largest and earliest universities in Islamic history, from which many Islamic scholars, including Muhammad ibn Ali al-Mazari and Ibn Khaldun, graduated.
The mosque has nine different entrances, and its 160 main columns were transported from the ruins of the ancient city of Carthage.
In addition to theology and Quranic studies, other disciplines such as legal theory, grammar, sciences, history, and medicine were also taught at Al-Zaytuna University.
Students from all over the world came to this university in Tunisia. The libraries of Al-Zaytuna University housed some of the most valuable books in neighboring countries, and its manuscripts covered nearly all subjects, ranging from logic and mathematics to geometry, cosmology, and more.
Source:IQNA