Middle East Energy 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

Shafaqna English- Middle East Energy (MEE) 2025 kicks off tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, this year’s show will run until April 9 and feature the debut of The Battery Show Middle East.

More than 40,000 global energy professionals, including more than 500 key buyers, will descend on DWTC to explore the innovations of 1,600 exhibitors from more than 90 countries. Sixteen halls, including 17 international pavilions, will be packed with solutions spanning the full energy value chain from power generation and storage to clean mobility and smart grid technologies.

Among Middle East Energy’s most anticipated additions for 2025 is the debut of The Battery Show Middle East – the regional edition of one of the world’s leading platforms for battery technology and electric mobility. Spanning an entire exhibition hall, the show will host more than 200 exhibitors and feature the inaugural Battery Show Conference. The conference will explore critical issues such as energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, supply chain challenges, and smart grid integration for the Middle East and Africa battery market, which is forecast to reach US $9.98 billion by 2029, driven by robust policy shifts, renewable energy integration, and increasing regional demand for electrification.

Source:Saudi Gazette