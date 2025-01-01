MSF identifies first cases of malnourished children in Greek migrant camp

Shafaqna English-Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) identified the first cases of malnourished children in a Greek migrant camp.

MSF doctors have diagnosed six children from Syria and Afghanistan aged between six months and six years with acute malnutrition needing immediate help, it said.

While it could not say if their malnutrition was due to living in the camp, conditions there — including insufficient food and medical care — endangered their health, MSF said.

“No child should suffer from malnutrition due to systemic neglect,” said Christina Psarra, director general of MSF Greece, calling for immediate action and adding that about a quarter of the camp’s residents were children.

MSF called on Greece and the EU to ensure adequate pediatric care and nutritional support in Samos and to restore financial support to asylum seekers suspended last June.

Source:Arab News