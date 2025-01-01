[Video-Audio] Ziyarah Al-Jamia Al-Kabira

Shafaqna English- Ziyarah Al-Jamia Al-Kabira (“The Major Comprehensive Visitation”) is a unique Ziyarat because it can be recited in devotion to any of the Imams (AS) of Shia Islam.

This Ziyarah was issued by Imam Al-Hadi (AS) to one of his companion upon his request. The content of this Ziyarah includes beliefs on imamate, Imam’s (AS) positions and Shia Muslims duties to them. Ziyarah Al-Jamia Al-Kabira can be regarded as a course on knowing Imams (AS) composed in the form of eloquent and beautiful phrases.

This Ziyarah (or visitation) is unique in its way of narration and speaks of the incredible status of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) in the eyes of God.

Source: Duas.org

