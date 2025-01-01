English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN agencies: Aid cuts threaten fragile progress in ending maternal deaths

0

Shafaqna English- Cuts to international aid budgets are putting global progress to end maternal deaths at risk, three UN agencies warned in a new report.

The Trends in Maternal Mortality Report was published by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the UN sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) on 7 April in observance of World Health Day.

It shows that maternal deaths declined by 40 per cent between 2000 and 2023, largely due to improved access to essential health services.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WFP: A child in Afghanistan becomes malnourished every ten seconds

leila yazdani

UNICEF: One in two Yemeni children severely malnourished after 10 years of war

leila yazdani

Sudan: UNICEF condemns looting of lifesaving supplies from Al-Bashair Children Hospital

nafiseh yazdani

UNICEF: Children among more than 1,000 people reportedly killed in Syria

leila yazdani

UN: Maternal deaths in Afghanistan may rise after USA’s funding pause

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Number of children living in conflict zones doubled

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.