UN agencies: Aid cuts threaten fragile progress in ending maternal deaths

Shafaqna English- Cuts to international aid budgets are putting global progress to end maternal deaths at risk, three UN agencies warned in a new report.

The Trends in Maternal Mortality Report was published by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the UN sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) on 7 April in observance of World Health Day.

It shows that maternal deaths declined by 40 per cent between 2000 and 2023, largely due to improved access to essential health services.

