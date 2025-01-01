English
WFP: A child in Afghanistan becomes malnourished every ten seconds

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan is facing the most severe child malnutrition crisis in its history, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported on the occasion of World Health Day.

In a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, April 7, the organization stated that a child in Afghanistan becomes malnourished every ten seconds.

According to the WFP, 3.5 million children in Afghanistan are expected to suffer from malnutrition this year.

Several other United Nations agencies have also expressed concern over the situation of children and vulnerable populations in Afghanistan, emphasizing that any reduction in aid will exacerbate the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have paid no attention to the situation.

Widespread poverty and persistent unemployment are cited as the primary factors driving the growing number of people in need of food assistance and the worsening malnutrition crisis across the country.

