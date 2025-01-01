English
Germany: Schools close in Duisburg after far-right threat

Shafaqna English- Several schools in the northwestern German city of Duisburg shifted to online learning after receiving threatening emails from far-right groups.

Police said more than a dozen schools received threatening emails from far-right extremists since Friday, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures while the investigation continues. Police will maintain a presence at several schools on Monday, according to a statement.

“After evaluating the overall situation, experts from Duisburg’s State Security came to the assessment that these threats were not serious,” authorities said, although they added that precautionary measures would remain in place “to minimize any potential risks.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

