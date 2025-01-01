WHO kicks off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) is kicking off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health.

Close to 300,000 women continue to die during pregnancy or childbirth each year. More than two million babies die in their first month of life and around two million more are stillborn.

The data adds up to one preventable death every seven seconds, according to the UN health agency.

The Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures campaign is asking governments and health policy makers to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being.

