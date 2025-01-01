UN heads call on world leaders to take decisive action to resume Gaza ceasefire 

“With the tightened Israeli blockade on Gaza now in its second month, we appeal to world leaders to act – firmly, urgently, and decisively – to ensure the basic principles of international humanitarian law are upheld. Protect civilians, facilitate aid, release hostages – renew a ceasefire,” they urged.

The statement said that during the two months of the truce, it was possible to arrange aid supplies to almost all corners of the Gaza Strip, but now the supplies of food and necessary items have dwindled to extremely low levels.

Source: TASS