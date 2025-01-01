English
UN heads call on world leaders to take decisive action to resume Gaza ceasefire 

Shafaqna English- The heads of some UN agencies, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have called for putting the Gaza ceasefire back into effect.

“With the tightened Israeli blockade on Gaza now in its second month, we appeal to world leaders to act – firmly, urgently, and decisively – to ensure the basic principles of international humanitarian law are upheld. Protect civilians, facilitate aid, release hostages – renew a ceasefire,” they urged.

The statement said that during the two months of the truce, it was possible to arrange aid supplies to almost all corners of the Gaza Strip, but now the supplies of food and necessary items have dwindled to extremely low levels.

Source: TASS

