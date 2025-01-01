Sydney: Lakemba mosque submits proposal to broadcast call to prayer every Friday

The Masjid Ali Bin Abi Talib, more commonly known as Lakemba Mosque, has requested approval from the Canterbury-Bankstown Council to install four external loudspeakers on its minaret. The purpose is to broadcast the adhan for approximately five to fifteen minutes every Friday ahead of the midday congregational Jummah prayer, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

If granted, the proposal would make Lakemba Mosque the first in Sydney to issue the weekly call to prayer throughout the year.

Source: IQNA