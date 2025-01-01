Muslim group calls for action after assault on Muslim girls at Texas school

The Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Houston) has raised concerns about the handling of the reported violent incident involving three Afghan girls at Paul Revere Middle School.

According to CAIR, the students were assaulted in the school lunchroom on March 3 by a group of approximately 20 peers, who allegedly beat them and used pencils as weapons, Houston Press reported on Tuesday.

One of the girls, CAIR said, was injured severely enough to require four days of hospitalization. The organization stated that she remains in recovery, wearing a neck brace and experiencing ongoing physical and emotional trauma.

A video recorded by a bystander shows a chaotic altercation, during which an assistant principal intervened to stop the attack. It remains unclear whether other staff members were present at the time.

CAIR-Houston stated that the girls were allegedly targeted due to their ethnicity and for wearing Islamic headscarves.

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) later released a statement confirming disciplinary action against the seven students involved.

CAIR is now calling for a full independent investigation and trauma-informed support for the victims. The group also urged HISD to adopt stronger policies to address bias and ensure student safety.