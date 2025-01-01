UN: Dangers grow for Myanmar quake survivors

Shafaqna English- People in Myanmar after the earthquake are sleeping in the streets in fear of buildings collapsing, facing early monsoon rains and the risk of waterborne diseases, the UN reported.

Ten days after a 7.7 magnitude quake levelled buildings and buckled bridges across central Myanmar, the latest death toll has passed 3,500 and is “likely to rise”, said Titon Mitra, UN Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Representative in the country, speaking from the devastated city of Mandalay.

He said the response has moved into a “tragic phase,” shifting from rescue to recovery efforts.

Source: News.un.org

