MEE: India accused of anti-Muslim land grab over new Waqf Amendment Bill

Shafaqna English- India’s new Waqf Amendment Bill, which many properties endowed by Muslims are expected to be placed under government control, has sparked accusations of targeting.

Passed last week, the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill deals with charitably endowed property, referred to in Arabic as “waqf”, a phenomenon widespread in the Indian subcontinent for centuries.

The British Raj introduced a Religious Endowments Act in 1863, which formalised the practice and allowed different religious communities significant autonomy in managing charitably endowed property.

In modern India, a succession of laws has placed waqfs under increasing government oversight.

