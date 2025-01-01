English
UAE, Israel discuss ties

Shafaqna English- United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have met in Abu Dhabi to discuss “growing bilateral relations.”

The talks also covered “the latest regional developments and their implications, particularly the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

They also discussed regional and international efforts to resume the truce agreement, achieve a ceasefire, and secure the release of hostages.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

