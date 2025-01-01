Aid Sources: USA administration food aid cuts could be “a death sentence” for millions in Afghanistan and Yemen

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump’s administration is ending most, if not all, remaining USa aid for Afghanistan and Yemen, aid sources said , in what the UN World Food Programme said could be “a death sentence” for millions, Reuters reported.

The total amount of aid cut was over $1.3 billion, according figures provided by Stand Up For Aid, a grassroots advocacy group. That includes $562 million for Afghanistan, $107 million for Yemen, $170 million for Somalia, $237 million for Syria and $12 million for Gaza.

The U.N. World Food Programme warned that the termination of U.S. funding for emergency food assistance “could amount to a death sentence for millions of people facing extreme hunger and starvation,” and said it was in contact with the Trump administration for more information.

In a Post on X, WFP chief Cindy McCain said funding cuts “will deepen hunger, fuel instability, and make the world far less safe.”

Source: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com