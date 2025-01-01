Beyond the Stigma: The Silent Struggles of Autism Families in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Jawad Naqvi, Every child deserves not just to be seen, but to be truly understood. Yet, for thousands of children living with autism across Pakistan, this basic human need remains an everyday struggle. While awareness around autism has grown globally, in Pakistan, the journey towards acceptance and understanding is still riddled with challenges.

According to estimates, more than 350,000 children in Pakistan are believed to be on the autism spectrum. However, the lack of official data and widespread misunderstanding of the condition means that many children remain undiagnosed and unsupported. For most parents, navigating this journey is not only emotionally exhausting but also extremely isolating. They are often forced to battle misinformation, social judgment, and limited resources, all while trying to ensure their child gets a fair chance at life.

In recent times, there have been some signs of progress. In October 2024, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the establishment of the province’s first government-run autism school in Lahore. This was a welcome step, aiming to provide specialized education and care for children on the spectrum. Additionally, the Punjab government launched the “Himat Card” initiative, designed to provide financial assistance to around 65,000 differently-abled individuals across the province. These efforts have given many families a small glimmer of hope.

However, hope alone is not enough to tackle the deep-rooted challenges faced by families dealing with autism. One of the most critical issues remains the lack of access to early diagnosis, which can make a world of difference in the development of a child with autism. Unfortunately, Pakistan has very few trained autism specialists, and most of them are concentrated in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. This leaves families living in smaller towns and rural areas with almost no access to professional help or guidance.

As a result, the burden of care falls entirely on the shoulders of parents. They are forced to become everything their child needs — advocates, researchers, therapists, teachers, and caregivers — all while grappling with the societal stigma that labels their child as “different” or “difficult.” The emotional and financial toll on these families is immense and often goes unnoticed.

Despite these hardships, several organizations such as Autism Point and the Autism Society of Pakistan are working tirelessly to fill the gap. These groups provide therapy, training, and emotional support for parents and children alike. Yet, without the backing of a comprehensive national autism policy and proper government funding, these efforts remain limited and insufficient.

The road ahead demands collective action. It begins with listening — to parents, to children, and to experts who have long been raising their voices about the urgent need for autism awareness in Pakistan. There is a dire need for nationwide public awareness campaigns that aim to replace stigma with understanding. Policies must focus on early diagnosis, accessible therapy, inclusive education, and the creation of support systems for families in every corner of the country.

Above all, what Pakistan needs most in this fight is empathy — empathy to understand that every child on the autism spectrum has the right to thrive, to belong, and to be embraced just as they are.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article