Battle Against Air Pollution in Pakistan

The harmful effects of air pollution are widely known. Inhaling a mix of toxic pollutants damages the respiratory system, reduces oxygen absorption, and allows harmful substances to enter the bloodstream, affecting various organs. Long-term exposure is linked to serious health problems, including strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and arthritis. Children, especially infants, are particularly vulnerable, with growing evidence showing the detrimental effects of air pollution on brain development during their early years.

The causes of poor air quality in Pakistan’s major cities are well-established. Key contributors include traffic congestion, emissions from power plants and factories (such as brick kilns), and the widespread practice of burning crop residues, agricultural waste, and municipal refuse.

Solutions to these problems are equally well understood. Reducing emissions from vehicles, industrial operations, and waste burning are essential steps that have been clearly outlined in scientific research, media reports, and even government policies.

Given that the causes, impacts, and solutions are all known, the lack of action is perplexing. There are adequate regulations and policies in place to significantly reduce air pollution, so why aren’t they being enforced?

One reason could be “elite capture”—a phenomenon where powerful and wealthy groups who control decision-making processes and implementing agencies prevent reforms that would benefit the wider population, as these reforms may negatively affect their interests. This could explain why air pollution continues to plague our cities despite known solutions.

Many of Pakistan’s wealthiest and most influential individuals live in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. These individuals are undoubtedly aware of the health risks, as they too are affected by the periodic closures of schools, offices, and businesses due to air pollution. However, the issue remains unaddressed, possibly due to two intertwined factors.

First, many government institutions, particularly at the local level, lack the capacity to take effective action. A large proportion of local government employees are political appointees or individuals who have secured their positions through bribes. Many are absentee workers who only show up to collect their salaries. These employees often lack the motivation or resources to enforce difficult and unpopular policies. It would be unreasonable, for example, to expect a low-level agriculture officer to stop farmers from burning crop stubble, or a local industry official to fine a polluting brick kiln.

Second, while educated urban elites are aware of the pollution problem and support action, they may not hold as much power as it seems. Although they occupy influential roles in business, government, or politics, real decision-making power often rests with other groups, such as large landlords, factory owners, transport operators, and those who control waste disposal services—both formally and informally.

To make progress in addressing air pollution, we need to involve additional stakeholders—those who can help address the gaps in implementation capacity and political will.

One potential solution is to engage the private sector. As mentioned in previous discussions, carbon offset programs could be explored, offering financial incentives to farmers, industries, or other polluters to reduce their emissions. However, such programs are still in their infancy in Pakistan, requiring significant time and effort to establish.

Another promising avenue is involving civil society organizations, particularly those that bridge the urban-rural and rich-poor divides. Religious leaders could also play a critical role, as they have influence over large segments of the population. Just as they have been enlisted to address public health concerns like hygiene and drug abuse, religious scholars could help educate people on the health impacts of air pollution and encourage more responsible behavior.

Lastly, a more immediate solution could involve the creation of a joint task force, bringing together representatives from various institutions with the mandate to reduce air pollution to internationally recognized levels. Such collaborative efforts have proven successful in the past, as seen after the 2005 earthquake and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To prevent another winter of air pollution-related crises, urgent and coordinated action is needed. The key to progress lies in overcoming the barriers of elite capture, political inertia, and weak enforcement, and in bringing together a diverse range of actors to tackle the issue comprehensively.