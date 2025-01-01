[Video] Plotting Sin, Planning Repentance

Shafaqna English- The Speaking Quran E09 | Plotting Sin, Planning Repentance, presented by Seyyed Jawad Qazwini.

“Kill Yusuf or cast him out… then you will become righteous people.” (Qur’an 12:9) This statement reveals a disturbing moral contradiction: the deliberate intention to commit a grave sin followed by a presumed return to righteousness.

We explore how this verse illustrates the dangers of self-deception, the misuse of the concept of repentance, and the psychological impact of unchecked envy.

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

