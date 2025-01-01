Q&A For Muslims in the West: Women’s Issues (2)

Shafaqna English- Questions on Muslims issues in the West and answers from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani based on the text of the book: “A Code of Practice For Muslims in the West” by ‘Abdul Hadi As-Seyyed Muhammad Taqi Al-Hakim.

Question 1: Some beautician outlets employ female staff. Is it permissible for a woman among the believers to engage in applying make up of women —Muslim or non-Muslim— who do not observe hijab and who wear make up in the presence of non-mahram men?

Answer: If that work is considered as a contributing factor to the haram act and promoting it, she is not allowed to do it; however, such a consideration is truly far-fetched.

Question 2: Is it permissible for a woman who does not observe hijab to get rid of her facial hair, to straighten her eyebrows, and to wear natural and light make up?

Answer: Getting rid of facial hair and straightening the eyebrows do not prevent her from keeping her face open [while putting on the hijab], provided she is confident of not getting sucked into something haram and that exposing her face is not done with the intention of inviting haram looks.

Question 3: Is it permissible [for a woman] to dye her hair, fully or partially, in gatherings exclusively for women with the intention of attracting attention for the purpose of marriage?

Answer: If dyeing is for a cosmetic reason and not with the purpose of deceiving (like concealing a defect or old age), there is no problem in it.

Question 4: If a woman puts on a wig that covers her real hair for the purpose of beauty as well as hijab, is she allowed to expose her face now that it looks different?

Answer: She is permitted to use the wig, yet it is a beauty item that must be concealed from non-mahram men.

Question 5: There are some stockings whose colour matches that used to embellish the legs. Is it permissible for a young woman to wear it?

Answer: She is allowed to wear it, but if it is considered a beauty item, it is necessary to conceal it from non-mahram men.

Question 6: Is it permissible to wear stockings that conceal what is underneath it?

Answer: In principle, there is no problem in it.

Question 7: A Muslim woman nurse visits patients; part of her work involves touching the body of men, Muslims as well as non-Muslims. Is this permissible for her, knowing that leaving her job would make it hard for her to find work? And is there a difference between touching the body of a Muslim and that of a non-Muslim?

Answer: It is not permissible for a woman to touch the body of non-mahram man, Muslim and non-Muslim alike, except when it is necessary, in which case the prohibition is overridden.

Question 8: A Muslim woman wears high heel shoes that hit the ground in such a way that it draws attention. Is she allowed to wear it?

Answer: It is not permissible, if it is intended to draw the attention of non-mahram men to herself, or if it generally causes temptation [for committing sin].

