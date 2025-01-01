Space: Uranus’s Day Is Longer Than We Thought

English
Shafaqna English- A new analysis of Hubble Space Telescope data reveals that Uranus’s day is 28 seconds longer than previously believed, prompting a rethink of the planet’s magnetic mapping and future exploration plans, Space reported.

NASA’s Voyager 2 once estimated a Uranian day at 17 hours, 14 minutes, and 24 seconds. But by tracking auroras from 2011 to 2022, scientists recalculated it to 17 hours, 14 minutes, and 52 seconds. This refined measurement improves magnetic models and offers better guidance for future missions to the ice giant.

Source: Space.com

www.shafaqna.com

