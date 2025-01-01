Aid agencies: Ongoing conflicts to force displacement an additional 6.7 million worldwide by end of 2026

Shafaqna English- Ongoing conflicts will force an additional 6.7 million people worldwide from their homes by the end of 2026, according to the Danish Refugee Council’s latest predictions.

The agency’s Global Displacement Forecast Report 2025 revealed a massive spike in the number of expected forced displacements this year to 4.2 million, the highest such prediction since 2021. Another 2.5 million are expected to be forced to flee violence in 2026.

“We live in an age of war and impunity, and civilians are paying the heaviest price,” said Charlotte Slente, secretary-general of the Danish Refugee Council.

Source: Arab News

