Iranian elites have won the Taiwan Innovation and Invention Association Award

Advertorial Reportage- The Taiwan Innovation and Invention Association was founded on July 16, 2009. Its members include academic, industrial, and invention leaders. This association is a scientific academy that supports inventors and innovators internationally and is one of the most active organizations in international affairs.

A team of three Iranian scientists has earned the highest award from the Taiwan Innovation and Invention Association. These researchers are official members of the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands, and they received this prestigious global award for their international collaborative projects. Many scientific centers have invited these Iranian scientists to give lectures on their projects in Iran, and they have awarded them their most prestigious medal.

Dr. Bahram Hassani, the manager and supervisor of the research team, who is the head of the Food Science Department at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, along with his colleagues Dr. Shahin Ghavanchi, the Chairman of the Asia Council at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, and Ms. Dayana hassani , Senior Researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, are the three Iranian scientists who received the highest award from the Taiwan Innovation and Invention Association for their discovery of a substance extracted from the barberry plant to enhance the immune system and a new formulation from the pomegranate flower.

The Taiwan Innovation and Invention Association Medal is the highest award given for a series of inventions, discoveries, and innovative global projects to the most deserving and distinguished inventors. It is worth noting that these scientists are members of the executive board of the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands and have published numerous articles in prestigious ISI journals. Dr. Bahram Hassani holds a Ph.D. in Food science &Technology. This young Iranian scientist is the head of the Food Industry Department at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS). He holds several patents and has written specialized works and published numerous articles in top global journals with the highest impact factors. He has also been a speaker at many international conferences. Dr. Hosseini is the group leader and a faculty member at the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands. Among his honors are being named the top entrepreneur in the country in the field of new technologies, the outstanding international researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS), a selected manager by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a member of the Intercontinental Council at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, a member of research teams in Europe and the United States, an exemplary exporter of the country, a selected figure at the National Festival of Managers and Producers of the House of Industry and Mine of Iran, a national exemplary manager, and the title of top young entrepreneur at the National Festival of Young Iranians. He has been a member of the Board of Representatives of the Iran Chamber of Commerce for many years and is currently conducting research with many international scientific centers. Dr. Bahram Hassani has conducted extensive research in the field of food science and technology, aiming to improve the food health of people worldwide and protect basic resources and biological ecosystems.

Mr. Shahin Gavanji is another member of this three-person research team, and among the honors of this young Iranian scientist are his membership in the executive board of the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands and his role as the Chairman of the Asia Council at this academy. He has international collaborations with prominent universities and scientific centers worldwide. Gavanji has received various awards at both national and international levels from countries such as Croatia, Poland, Hungary, and more.

Notable honors include the IWIS Global Award, the Global Innovation Award, first place in inventions among all university students in Iran, first place in technical and engineering fields in Iran, and the title of top inventor at Islamic Azad University of Iran. Due to his scientific and research projects, Gavanji was named the top young scientist and technologist of Iran by the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology.

The youngest and most remarkable member of this research team is Dayana Hassani. She is a Senior Researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands. She has published numerous articles in top-tier ISI journals with the highest impact factors globally. This young Iranian scientist, who has spent years strengthening a knowledge-based structure centered on comprehensive study and research, along with deep connections with prominent national universities, professors, and other international scientific centers, is now recognized by the Taiwan Innovation and Invention Association. Among the distinctive qualities of this young genius of our country is her continuous, active, and intelligent pursuit of discovering, interpreting, and revisiting certain phenomena, events, and behaviors, aiming to find scientific and technological solutions. We wish her continued success and the pride of our beloved Iran.

This three-person team will be attending the International Science and Technology Symposium in Canada to present and discuss their results, examine molecular mechanisms, and share their experiences with other scientists from around the world.