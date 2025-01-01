English
Iraq: Oil exploration in Hawizeh threatens region’s biodiversity, public health

Shafaqna English- Oil exploration in the Hawizeh Marsh in Iraq’s Maysan province threatens the region’s biodiversity, public health, and Iraq’s international commitments.

In 2016, UNESCO designated the marshes as a World Heritage Site, recognizing their ecological and cultural importance. The dispute over oil extraction in such a sensitive area raises fundamental questions about Iraq’s development strategy and environmental stewardship.

The Maysan region, where the Hawizeh Marsh is located, contributes significantly to Iraq’s national budget, with around $14 billion annually in oil revenues. However, according to local lawmaker Jasim Al-Mousawi, Maysan receives only $500 million in return.

Al-Mousawi has voiced his concern that the economic benefits from oil exploration will disproportionately favor the central government, leaving local communities to bear the brunt of the environmental and social costs.

