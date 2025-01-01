English
Muslim peer: Tell Mama should face inquiry

Shafaqna English- Islamophobia monitoring group Tell Mama should face inquiry over concerns about a “lack of transparency” on how it is spending public money, a leading Muslim peer said.

Shaista Gohir, the chief executive of the Muslim Women’s Network UK, has also accused Tell Mama of failing to provide detailed data on anti-Muslim hate crimes, being “silent” when politicians have targeted Muslims, and questioned whether the Tories used it as a vehicle to monitor extremism.

Tell Mama denied the claims and described the idea that it was secretly being used to tackle Muslim extremism as a “slur”. It said it regularly reports “according to the government’s due processes” and that officials had raised no issues with the group.

