Germany suspends UN refugee admission program

Shafaqna English- Germany has suspended the admission of refugees through a United Nations program, the Interior Ministry said.

“Due to the ongoing coalition negotiations, no new commitments to the resettlement program will be made,” an Interior Ministry spokesman told Anadolu.

“We will only process cases that are at an advanced stage and where firm commitments have already been made,” he said, noting that the incoming coalition government will make a final decision on the program.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

