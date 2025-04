Shafaqna English- At least 60,000 children in the Gaza Strip are “at risk of serious health complications due to malnutrition” amid Israel’s blockade of aid, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry statement came on Wednesday, a day after United Nations chief Antonio Guterres rejected a new Israeli proposal to control aid deliveries in Gaza, saying it risks “further controlling and callously limiting aid down to the last calorie and grain of flour”.

