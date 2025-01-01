Shafaqna English- The Renaissance Bookstore in Baghdad’s Saadoun Street continues to operate despite economic pressures and shifting market conditions. Iraq’s literary past still breathes in Renaissance Bookstore.

The shop was founded by Abdul Rahman Hayawi during a time of heightened regional cultural influence. That same year, Egyptian President Jamal Abdel Nasser launched a state-backed bookstore in Iraq, part of an effort by Arab nations to expand their intellectual reach. Amid that competition, the Renaissance Bookstore held its own, offering a space for independent thought and local voices.

Through the 1980s, the store thrived. Collaborations with regional publishers like Alam Al-Kutub led to the publication of more than 90 titles. Despite periods of war, sanctions, and economic hardship, the bookstore continued to operate—preserving its presence on Baghdad’s cultural map.

In later years, the store turned its focus to academic publishing. It released works by Iraqi historian Dr. Moayad Al-Wandaoui, among others, contributing to the preservation of the country’s intellectual legacy. “We’ve always seen it as a space for serious knowledge,” said current owner Ali Hussein.

Its reach extended beyond the capital. At the 2024 Erbil International Book Fair, the bookstore maintained a dedicated booth that drew visits from cultural and political figures.

For Hussein, that moment affirmed the store’s relevance. “That visit showed we’re more than a bookstore,” he said. “We’re part of Iraq’s cultural identity.”

Source: Shafaq News

