Shafaqna English- Riyadh and Jeddah are among the fastest-growing cities in the world for millionaires, according to a report on global wealth.

The Saudi hubs were both listed among the 30 cities in which the number of high-net-worth individuals has increased the most over the last 10 years.

Riyadh had 65 percent more millionaires in 2024 than it did in 2014, according to the World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2025 by New World Wealth for Henley & Partners.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com